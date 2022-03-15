Mikel Arteta says Arsenal "haven’t “done anything" yet despite their improving form, but thinks they are playing the best football of his tenure.

The Gunners have won their last five games in a row to surge into the top four in the Premier League.

Ad

They are fourth in the table after a 2-0 win over Leicester , a point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and with three games in hand.

Premier League 'We have to be there' - Arteta says Arsenal must be playing Champions League football YESTERDAY AT 20:39

Their unbeaten run will be put to the test on Wednesday when they host title-chasing Liverpool.

Asked if Arsenal are one of the best teams in the country at the moment, Arteta said: “No, there are better teams in the country because that’s what the league table shows.

“We haven’t done anything. What we are doing is try to improve, understand better what we want, being much more consistent in performance and results, but nothing else as yet.

“Credit to Jurgen [Klopp, Liverpool manager], the coaching staff and to the club as well for what they have created. They haven’t just created a team that can compete and be successful.

“They have created a huge cultural understanding of who Liverpool are today. The stadium and the atmosphere they can create, the support, the level, how they communicate.

“It’s a lot of things, not just individuals, or the players that they have recruited and the plan that they had to reach that level. It’s a whole plan that I really value, I think.”

While Arteta says there is still room for improvement, he thinks Arsenal are playing the best football since he took charge in December 2019.

“I think, with the level of consistency throughout a game and throughout a period or run of games, I would say yes.

'I'm not a gambler' - Arteta on Arsenal's chances

“We are playing better, we have a better understanding of what we want, we have the right level of confidence, belief, understanding better and everything fits better and quicker.”

One of the keys to Arsenal’s improvement has been their defence, which has tightened up in recent months.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has impressed and was lauded as the best in England by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers at the weekend.

“Well, first thanks to Brendan for thinking that way and I think Aaron has to take those words to give him confidence and support in what he’s doing,” said Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal against Leicester City in the Premier League. Image credit: Getty Images

“I always said he’s been exceptional since the day we signed him, not only on the pitch, but what he transmitted, what he brought to the building, to the club, outside with his character and personality and that’s the kind of people that we want to bring to the club.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects ‘tough cookie’ Mohamed Salah to be fit to face Arsenal on Wednesday.

Salah was forced off in the second half of the 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday with a foot injury. However, he could be available as Liverpool look to move a point behind leaders Manchester City, who drew with Crystal Palace on Monday.

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it,” said Klopp.

“It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful.

“Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.”

Premier League Arteta plays down reports Arsenal to offer contract extension 23/02/2022 AT 12:26