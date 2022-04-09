The result means that if Spurs won their game against Aston Villa, they would move three points clear of the Gunners.

Ad

It has been a tough week for Arsenal after they lost to Crystal Palace earlier in the week just as their season looked to be coming together. A long-term injury to Kieran Tierney compounded the misery.

Premier League Arsenal confirm Tierney to miss rest of season ahead of knee surgery 05/04/2022 AT 14:30

Speaking after the defeat on Saturday, Arteta said: "It has been a tough week; especially today because we wanted a reaction [to the defeat at Crystal Palace].

"It came in the second half, which is too late; we have to have the courage and personality to play much better and raise the level in the first half.

"We made it really difficult for ourselves. We were sloppy, we had no purpose to attack, we were really imprecise and we didn't want to play forward.

"We've shown for many weeks how well we can play; it has been a difficult week and we've lost some big players, but if you get what you want, not everything is going to be with a blue sky. This is our team in the good moments and especially the defeats.

"There are many games to play but we have to be concerned about that performance, especially first half."

Arsenal travel to Southampton next Saturday in their next Premier League game.

Premier League Arteta: We have to apologise to our fans 04/04/2022 AT 21:55