Mikel Arteta hinted that there is no wish to bring back striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their weekend game against Leeds.

Aubameyang was dropped as a result of breaking club protocols and was also stripped of the club captaincy. He missed the game against West Ham at the weekend, and also failed to make the squad for the win over West Ham.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette started in his place against West Ham, bringing praise from the Spaniard, as well as words for goalscorer Gabriel Martinelli.

“It’s in his nature. He’s not a selfish player. He’s a player that’s happy when they make the team better,” he said.

He’s the next in line [to be captain] and he’s taken it the way everybody played today with such pride and commitment. I’m really proud of it.

“All of our young players were good and the senior players led by example. We shared the goals. It’s important for Gabi to score a goal like today. Everybody, I’m really pleased.”

Of Aubameyang, Arteta said: “No news. He wasn't eligible for this game and that's it.”

