Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal still have the "pulling power" to bring top players to north London and confirmed Eddie Nketiah will remain a Gunner.

Arsenal have been branded a selling club in the past decade as their best players often leave to win trophies elsewhere, while they have struggled to sign the biggest names in world football.

But Arteta insists that the best players still want to play at the Emirates.

"Historically this club has always been targeting the best players in the world and they were always interested to come here," he said.

"I can say that hasn’t changed. Every time I've spoken to a player they were so willing to come. That’s a big advantage for us."

Arsenal face a dilemma with the future of club captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang still uncertain, while Crystal Palace have shown interest in youngster Nketiah, with the Times reporting that the Eagles are in talks to sign the 22-year-old striker.

"He (Nketiah) is our player and he’s going to stay with us," Arteta added.

And Arteta says that Maitland-Niles' interest in the move was key in striking a deal.

"We talked about all the possibilities," Arteta said.

"When you are finalising a deal there are certain things you cannot miss when finalising the deal. The interest of the player was that clear.

"You have to have the player in the right mindset to compete knowing he’s going to leave the next day. I don’t think you can make a decision for the next 12, 18 months for the next two days. I don’t think it’s logical."

