Mohamed Salah, Kevin de Bruyne and Heung-min Son feature on a shortlist of eight who have been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

The EA Sports-backed award will be voted for by fans, along with the captains of the 20 Premier League teams and a panel of experts to select the winner.

Ad

Salah is currently leading the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot, and his superb season with Liverpool earned him a place on the list.

Premier League 'If I had to put money on it' - Neville backs Spurs to beat Arsenal to fourth 3 HOURS AGO

The Egyptian has been joined on the list by his fellow Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been a shining light down the right flank for the Reds. He has played a part in 14 goals, two of his own and 12 assists.

De Bruyne won the award in the 2019/20 campaign and he is in the mix again. His four goals in Manchester City’s win over Wolves earlier in the week would have caught the eye of many.

Joao Cancelo is a second player from City on the list, with his work-rate for the team winning him many admirers.

'The most difficult service in tennis is the one you have to be champion' - Guardiola

Away from the big two, Tottenham star Son has found his way onto the list. He is in the hunt for the Golden Boot and will look to overhaul Salah in the final two games of the season.

Bukayo Saka is the youngest player on the list at the age of 20. He has bounced back superbly from European Championship heartache with England to spearhead Arsenal’s push for Champions League qualification.

Jarrod Bowen has been a starring figure for West Ham, achieving a notable milestone of double figures for goals and assists.

Southampton are the lowest team in the Premier League with a representative. James Ward-Prowse has impressed from midfield for Saints, with his free-kick prowess catching the eye.

There’s no Manchester United player on the list, which is an indication of the kind of season the Red Devils have had, with Cristiano Ronaldo missing out despite twice being named Premier League Player of the Month.

Voting for fans closes on May 16.

Premier League Tottenham turned up for the derby, Arsenal fell apart - The Warm-Up 3 HOURS AGO