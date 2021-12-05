Mohamed Salah’s contractual situation continues to rumble on, and the Egypt star has put the ball firmly in Liverpool’s court, while talking positively about interest from Barcelona.

The forward’s present commitment has a little over 18 months to run, and he has made it clear that he wants to stay at Anfield.

However, talks continue to drag on and Salah has sent a clear message that it is up to the club to match his demands.

"I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool," Salah is quoted as saying in the Liverpool Echo. "But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.

There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.

While money is a driving factor, Salah - who has won the Premier League and Champions League at Anfield - wants the club to show they are committed to investing in the squad.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only,” the 29-year-old said. “There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision."

Should Liverpool make Salah available, or the player elects to wind his contract down, he would be in major demand - and has spoken about being flattered by interest from Barcelona.

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me,” Salah said. "This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.

