Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will both miss Liverpool’s trip to Southampton on Tuesday, but Jurgen Klopp has “no doubt” they will be fit for the Champions League final.

Both players went off with injuries during Liverpool’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals, one ahead of Tottenham’s Heung-min Son, while centre-back Van Dijk has played more minutes for Liverpool this season than any other outfield player.

Liverpool manager Klopp says they will both miss out at St Mary’s, but could return against Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season.

“They are both OK. So, the target would be for both that they can be involved again on the weekend.

“Properly involved, bench or whatever and a few minutes or start, I don’t know, we will see that, because that would then be perfect for the [Champions League final].

“But if not then we take each day afterwards. But we are very positive, or [have] no doubt about the final. I’m pretty realistic about the Wolves game, but tomorrow rather not.”

The Champions League final against Real Madrid takes place on Saturday, May 28.

Liverpool will also be without Fabinho against Southampton as he recovers from injury while Andy Robertson went off with cramp in extra-time against Chelsea.

Liverpool need a win to stay in contention for the title.

If they beat Southampton they will move a point behind Manchester City heading into the final day, when they face Wolves and City meet Aston Villa.

Asked about his team selection on Tuesday, Klopp, who complained about the scheduling of the game, said: “What I can promise and definitely say is we will line up a team only for one reason: to try to win the game at Southampton. As difficult as it is. Because that obviously is the job to do.

“We have to see who is able to help. The 30 extra minutes [at Wembley] made a big difference, but we have to see.”

