Mohamed Salah says that it is up to Liverpool to decide his future but he wants to spend the rest of his career with the club.

Salah, 29, has a little under two years left on his current contract, and is one senior player who Liverpool have yet to sign to a longer deal.

The Egypt international has 12 goals in 11 games for his side so far this season. They are currently second in the Premier League and could end the weekend top of the table if they beat local rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Premier League Fernandes 'doing everything he can' to be fit for Manchester United against Liverpool 2 HOURS AGO

Speaking to Sky Sports , Salah said: "If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands.

"It depends on what the club want, not on me.

At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad.

"At the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool but let's see what will happen in the future."

‘He is on fire’ - Solskjaer wary of Salah threat ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool

Salah’s club boss Jurgen Klopp recently called him ‘the best player in the world’ - a description the forward welcomes.

"It sounds great to me but I think it's always opinion," Salah said. "I can't say I'm the best player in the world - some people agree, some people not.

"I'm just happy about my performance at the moment, but I would always say it's opinion.

"It's always the ambition to be the best player in the world. I don't have to lie. It's something that drives me to work really hard and just try to be the best version of myself.

"In my head, I'm the best player all the time. I'm trying to have that confidence in my head. It doesn't matter if some people agree with you, some people not."

Premier League 'United get more penalties than Liverpool, that's a fact' - Klopp fires back at Solskjaer 5 HOURS AGO