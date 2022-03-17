Everton boss Frank Lampard said he broke his hand after Everton beat Newcastle 1-0 thanks to Alex Iwobi's 99th-minute winner.

Victory for the Merseyside club sees them go three points clear of 17th-placed Watford with two games in hand on the Hornets.

Lampard says he broke his hand after wildly celebrating Iwobi's last-gasp goal.

'I've broken my hand in the celebrations," he told Amazon after the game.

"My bones must be going soft, I don't remember the moment. It was an amazing night and we need those nights.

"Spirit and togetherness, the players stood up tonight. It was not a night for quality or calm. It means so much to the stadium we all felt that. I wanted to use the atmosphere.

"Everton fans wanted to see passion. We proved what we could be tonight."

Allan was sent off for a lunging tackle on Allan Saint-Maximin in the 83rd minute following a VAR review. As a result, the Brazilian midfielder will serve a three-game suspension.

Lampard did not think the challenge merited a straight red card.

He added: "I don't think it is a red card. It is a yellow, yes, is it a strong yellow? Possibly. But that isn't a clear error. It was the wrong decision and we lose Allan for three games."

"We showed grit and our defenders defended. A lot of spirit and togetherness. We are in this situation and when we have to fight, we have to fight."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was disappointed with the result.

"It is very disappointing," he said. "I don't know why that second half was lacking in that bit of quality.

"It was our game to win and we didn't grab that opportunity."

