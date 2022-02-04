Jesse Lingard has suggested Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick was wrong to claim he asked for time off.

Rangnick said on the eve of Manchester United’s clash with Middlesbrough in the FA Cup that England international Lingard would miss the game after requesting time off

“Jesse asked me and the club if we could give him a couple of days off just to clear his mind,” said United’s interim manager.

“He will be back in training, I suppose, on Monday and then be a regular part of the whole squad”’

Lingard was the centre of attention during the January window, as he was keen on a move away from Old Trafford but the club ruled out a transfer as it was felt he may be needed despite being a bit-part player in the first half of the season.

Rangnick appeared to claim Lingard was not focused on football in the days after the window closed, but that has been countered by the player.

Taking to Twitter, Lingard wrote : “The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 per cent.”

United are without Mason Greenwood after the club suspended him following his arrest on suspicion of rape.

Rangnick has admitted it was a topic of conversation at training, but urged the players to stick together.

"Obviously it was a topic within the team,” Rangnick said. “It’s an unusual situation for everybody and nobody would want to experience that.

“This is what it’s all about in life, not only in professional football, that you have to stay together and be united on that and still keep going.”

Following the clash with Boro on Friday, United face Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday.

