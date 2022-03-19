Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea have a responsibility to behind-the-scenes staff to retain focus amid the uncertainty at the club.

The deadline for submitting offers to buy the club in light of Roman Abramovich’s decision to put the Blues up for sale passed on Friday, and it is now up to the Chelsea board and UK government to settle on a preferred bidder.

Ad

Transfers Tuchel tops Man Utd's five-man managerial shortlist - Paper Round 16/03/2022 AT 23:54

Tuchel was delighted with his players’ focus, and feels it is important to put on a united front and keep morale high.

“They have impressed me, not surprised me,” Tuchel said. “At one point, we needed to accept we didn't cause the situation, we can't influence the situation, and we can't change the situation no matter what we do or how much we talk about it. We had to find a certain level of accepting the situation and refocusing on what we can influence. That is our performance.

“I still feel very privileged and even as a turnaround, I feel a responsibility because there are people who are worried who are not in the spotlight or as privileged as me. My players and staff are privileged but we are concerned. There are 700/800 people working at Chelsea and are worrying more, maybe existentially worried about what will happen and asking if they can stay at the club and what will happen at the club.

"For them, it's also my responsibility and everyone's responsibility to show the right spirit, positivity, and not go into self-pity and worry about a situation we didn't cause and can't change. So it is still a pleasure and I am very gifted to go to training and do what we do in an environment that is so supportive.”

Thanks for ruining my evening' Tuchel's response to question after Chelsea reach last eight

Asked for his thoughts on the process of the sale, Tuchel said he hopes club and government can find a quick solution.

"The offers are in now and the board tries to find a decision with the government as soon as possible," Tuchel said. "I know about the timescale [of when bids had to be made] but I don’t know anything about the offers. I don’t know how many offers, if they are serious or who they are from.

"I am not so much interested in the details of the process. I know the guidelines of the process. This is enough for me. When it gets crucial and decisive then it is enough that I know it."

While the Premier League is on the back burner until after the international break, Chelsea can move within eight points of Manchester City and seven of Liverpool if they win their game in hand.

Tuchel says there is little chance of winning the title, but his team will not throw in the towel.

“The problem is they are also on a run for a long time," the German coach said. "They are like three years on a run, I have the feeling and it seems like their three years on a run our 13 games is not enough. We have to be honest.

"We will never admit anything before things are decided. We will always push ourselves and push ourselves to the limit. We cannot do anything else, but we should not get carried away that two teams took advantage of our problems, so full credit to them, they deserve to be where they are and we need to make sure to catch as many points as possible."

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho and Reece James were not included in the 2-0 win at the Riverside. The former was ill, Jorginho was rested and James not risked as his recovery towards full fitness continues.

Champions League Tuchel hails Chelsea mentality as Blues reach Champions League quarter-finals 16/03/2022 AT 22:57