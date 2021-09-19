Brighton & Hove Albion won their fourth game of the season after beating Leicester City 2-1, with Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck on the scoresheet.

A fantastic afternoon for Graham Potter’s side makes healthy reading for Seagulls' fans as Brighton sit third in the Premier League table, a point behind Liverpool and Manchester United.

Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck were on target for the hosts, as VAR denied Leicester two equalisers in the second half.

Brighton threatened Kasper Schmeichel’s goal a handful of times in the opening half-an-hour with some promising build-up play, but struggled to get the better of the Danish international.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute when Jan Vestergaard’s attempt to stop a towering Lewis Dunk header resulted in the ball deflecting off the arm of the Leicester City defender.

Neal Maupay converted from the spot to put the Seagulls 1-0 to the good, a lead they held onto until the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Danny Welbeck rose highest to nod Leandro Trossard’s corner beyond Schmeichel to double the hosts’ lead.

Graham Potter’s side almost capitalised on another set-piece shakily defended by Leicester, Solly March delivered a free-kick from the left, Adam Lallana won the flick on but Dunk failed to capitalise at the back post.

Jamie Vardy got one back for the visitor’s on the hour mark, a dinked ball from Youri Tielemans across the face of goal allowed Vardy to convert into an empty net at the back post.

After a scrappy Leicester corner minutes later, Harvey Barnes had the ball in the back of the net and the Foxes on level terms, but after a short VAR check for offside, the goal was disallowed - the correct decision.

With 20 minutes remaining, Leicester pushed for an equaliser but the home side defended smartly and made it tough for the visitors to trouble Robert Sanchez.

With five minutes on the clock, another VAR offside decision from a corner denied Leicester the equaliser they had been pushing for, Barnes drifting offside again after a near post header flicked on from Wilfred Ndidi found the net at the back post.

