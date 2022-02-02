Tanguy Ndombele has revealed the personal impact that the managerial merry-go-round at Tottenham had on him.

And it's clear he is searching for some consistency after an up-and-down period working under five managers: Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

"I didn't hesitate for long [when the Lyon interest was first mooted]," Ndombele said at his official presentation on Wednesday afternoon, and as reported by RMC Sport.

"The discussions were quick. I'm happy to be back.

"I've known five coaches in two and a half years [at Spurs].

"It's not their fault but I had a little trouble at Tottenham. I wanted something else.

"Lyon, as I know, is better for adaptation. I have three and a half months before the end of the season and Lyon is not bad for me.

"I left through the front door and it's a risk to come back. I took that risk.

"I think I'm a better player than when I left. I learned in England even though it didn't go well. I'm better physically and mentally.

"I'm ready to play, I trained well at Tottenham. I don't have time to wait and you have to get used to it quickly. I took the risk of tarnishing my image here by coming back. I'm ready to take it.

"Lyon is not the easiest option for me. It's not easy to come back for three and a half months."

Ndombele was Spurs' club-record signing when he arrived in the summer of 2019 but struggled to nail down a starting spot in the team, with his performances only showing glimpses of his quality

The France international will now seek to help Les Gones climb the Ligue 1 table from their current position of seventh.

