Newcastle United pulled four points away from the bottom three as they defeated Aston Villa 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The goal came from a Kieran Trippier free kick which was deflected off Villa playmaker Emiliano Buendia.

The set-piece was originally awarded as a penalty for a Calum Chambers foul on Joe Willock, before a VAR check saw Craig Pawson alter the location of the transgression.

Villa had the ball in the net in the second half when Ollie Watkins headed home, but another VAR review adjudged the striker’s foot to have been in an offside position.

While Eddie Howe’s side can perhaps start to consider life in the Premier League next season, their bid for survival is more complicated after injuries to both goalscorer Trippier and Javi Manquillo, with the former forced to go to hospital for an x-ray.

Speaking after the game, manager Howe said: "It wasn't the prettiest and we are the first to admit that. The beauty was in our defending and in our detail.

"In weeks gone by we might have lost that game or not won it. Now we are showing a new-found resilience. We feel the organisation is there.

"We had to do the horrible things really well.

"It was a strange one, when the penalty is not given you are naturally disappointed. Since Kieran has come in he has been incredible for us."

