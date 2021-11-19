Newcastle United’s new manager Eddie Howe will miss his first game in charge against Brentford after testing positive for Covid-19.
Howe is now required to self-isolate as a result of his infection, meaning he cannot attend St James’ Park for the game.
Ad
Instead, assistant head coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will direct the team.
Premier League
‘He has the talent’ - Conte calls on Ndombele to step up for Spurs
- Owen: 'An absolute crime' if Lewandowski doesn't win top award
- Who will win Haaland race? Examining state of play for interested clubs - Inside Football
- Parker's Picks: Man Utd to scrape past Watford, Liverpool to beat Arsenal
Howe said: "I’m very disappointed that I won’t be there with you all at St. James’ Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate.
"I’d like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn’t derailed our preparations for what is an important game.
"I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch."
Former Bournemouth manager Howe replaced Steve Bruce after he was sacked by the new Saudi-backed owners.
Premier League
Solskjaer: I'm sure we'll improve against Watford
Premier League
'It's pretty clear what we want' - Tuchel yet to confirm Christensen and Rudiger deals
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad