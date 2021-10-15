Steve Bruce will remain the Newcastle United manager for Sunday's game against Tottenham Hotspur, the club have confirmed.

Bruce has been widely expected to be sacked by Newcastle after the completion of the Saudi-backed takeover.

The club are 19th in the Premier League and yet to win but host Spurs at St James' Park in their first game since the sale of the club was confirmed.

The confirmation that he remains in the post will mean that Bruce will achieve his 1000th competitive game in management.

"We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach," said Amanda Stavely, part of the takeover consortium and now a director at Newcastle.

"Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.

"We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.

Bruce is in line for a payoff of £7 million if, as is still anticipated, the club do part ways with the 60-year-old.

A boyhood fan of the club, Bruce was appointed as manager in July 2019 after resigning from Sheffield Wednesday.

He has won less than a third of his games since taking charge.

The former Manchester United captain began his managerial career at Wednesday's cross-city rivals Sheffield United and has also managed Huddersfield, Wigan, Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Wigan, Sunderland, Hull and Aston Villa since retiring in 1999.

He had been expected to depart Newcastle on Thursday but will hope to sign off with a further morale-boosting victory after the petrostate-funded takeover was completed.

A host of headline names have been linked with the potential vacancy at Newcastle, including Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers.

Gerrard, currently manager of Rangers, refused to comment on speculation connecting him with Newcastle on Friday.

"I'm in a very big job, a very big role, which I'm very much focused on," Gerrard said.

"I don't react or get involved in any speculation, especially when someone I have the utmost respect for is sitting in that job. Steve [Bruce] is a great character, someone I've got a personal relationship with.

"Sitting in this position, I wouldn't like people to speculate about my job, so I certainly won't be getting involved in speculation towards his."

Rafael Benitez, who Bruce succeeded on Tyneside, also distanced himself from a return to the role, with the Everton manager saying he is "really happy" at Goodison Park.

