A continued outbreak of coronavirus cases at Newcastle has forced the postponement of Sunday's Premier League game at Southampton.

Eddie Howe's side, who are second from bottom in the table, also had last night's match with Everton called off. A number of injuries, including star players Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, also contributed to the decision.

It is the second fixture of what is meant to be gameweek 21 to be postponed, as cases at fellow strugglers Norwich will prevent them from playing against Leicester.

A Newcastle statement read: "In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.

"Both away fixtures will now be rescheduled and new dates and times will be confirmed in due course.

"Newcastle United once again thanks the respective clubs and the Premier League for their co-operation and understanding.

"The club also extends its sincere apologies to supporters affected by both postponements and asks them to retain their tickets."

A record 103 weekly cases among players and staff were recorded in the Premier League on Monday, despite some of the strictest protocols returning at clubs.

Twenty-two matches are now waiting to be arranged for a future date in an already congested schedule, the majority of which are because of Covid-19.

