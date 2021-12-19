Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to eight games as they secured a comprehensive 4-0 win at St James’ Park to add to Newcastle’s woes.

The crowd were stunned after just four minutes after Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead courtesy of shocking defending from the hosts. Joao Cancelo’s ball across the face of goal was allowed to bounce by Ciaran Clark, and Ruben Dias was there to tap home from close range.

The full-back turned from provider to scorer after 26 minutes, firing in a delightful effort from outside the box into the top corner.

Newcastle had a contentious penalty shout turned down just three minutes later, after Ederson took out Ryan Fraser in the box, but Martin Atkinson and VAR ruled that there was nothing in it.

The visitors also had the video officials to thank for their third with 63 minutes on the clock, after Riyad Mahrez tapped in Oleksandr Zinchenko’s delightful back-post cross to get his 50th goal for Man City, despite it initially being ruled out for offside.

City rounded off a compete performance in the 85th minute, with Raheem Sterling getting his 101st Premier League goal, with an easy tap in.

City stay top of the league, four points clear of Liverpool having played a game more. Newcastle remain at the foot of the table, with just one win all campaign.

TALKING POINT - A very contentious refereeing decision

The biggest talking point of this fairly one-sided game was certainly the decision in the first-half by Martin Atkinson not to award Newcastle a penalty, after Ederson cleanly took out Ryan Fraser in the box. From the replays, it looked stonewall, and it highlights just how far the Premier League have to go in terms of refeering.

Initially, Atkinson let play continue, but VAR eventually intervened. The officials in Stockley Park ruled that a Manchester City defender got the ball in the incident - but it turned out that challenge was initially before the contact between Ederson and Fraser.

Understandably, Eddie Howe and the Newcastle fans were incensed by the call, especially as a goal for the hosts would have put them right back in the game with a large chunk still to play.

It means Newcastle have been on the end of two controversial calls in two games following Liverpool’s first goal against them in midweek standing despite two Newcastle players being down in the box.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Joao Cancelo

The full-back’s excellent recent form continued as he once again secured two further goal involvements for Man City this term, with another assist for their opener - his seventh of the season in all competitions - and a fantastic finish for City’s second to claim his first Premier League goal of the season.

The 27-year-old was a thorn to Newcastle’s side from the outset - his overlapping runs from deep and deliveries into the box continuously troubled the home side, who repeatedly failed to deal with his attacking threat.

The Portuguese defender surely has to be one of the players of the season so far in the Premier League and Pep Guardiola will be hoping his excellent performances continue.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Joao Cancelo of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on December 19, 2021 in Newcastle upo Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Man City: Ederson 6, Cancelo 9, Dias 8, Laporte 6, Zinchenko 7, Rodri 7, De Bruyne 7, B. Silva 8, Mahrez 8, Jesus 7, Sterling 7. Subs: Palmer 6, Stones 6, Fernandinho 6.

Newcastle: Dubravka 6, Murphy 6, Lascelles 5, Clark 4, Ritchie 6, Hayden 6, Willock 5, Joelinton 7, Almiron 6, Fraser 6, Wilson 5. Subs: Longstaff 5, Hendrick 6, Saint-Maximin 7.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ - GOAL!! - An absolute disaster at the back for Newcastle! Zinchenko recycles the ball from a Man City corner, clipping one into the path of Cancelo, who does well to keep the ball in at the near post touchline, before putting the ball back across the box first-time. Newcastle allow the ball to bounce in the six-yard box and Dias is there to tap in from close range! Shocking defending.

26’ - GOAL! Joao Cancelo is involved in another goal - this time he hits a peach of a strike from just outside the box into the top corner!

29’ - PENALTY SHOUT TURNED DOWN! Ederson clatters into Ryan Fraser in the box and takes him out but Martin Atkinson does not give it! It looked like a clear penalty. VAR check is over as far as we know - if so that is outrageous!

51’ - WHAT A SAVE! Great play from City. Cancelo puts the ball back across the box, and it is flicked on by Bernardo Silva at the back post to the path of Gabriel Jesus in the centre, but his header at goal is saved brilliantly by Martin Dubravka!

63’ - GOAL! Zinchenko puts in a delightful cross for Mahrez at the far post from the left, and the Algerian taps it in to give City a third, but it is called back for offside. After a quick VAR check, Mahrez is clearly onside judging by the replays, and the goal is given!

KEY STATS

- Eddie Howe has now lost all 11 of his Premier League matches against Man City, the worst 100% losing record any manager has against a specific opponent in the competition’s history.

- Man City have now won their last eight league games in a row.

- Joao Cancelo has been directly involved in ten goals for Man City this season in all competitions (3 goals, 7 assists).

- Newcastle have not accumulated a single point against a team in the top-half of the Premier League this season.

