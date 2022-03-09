British billionaire Nick Candy is working on a bid to buy Chelsea.

The Blues were put up for sale by Roman Abramovich’s following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ad

Abramovich’s decision has seen a host of parties express interest in buying the club, with boyhood Chelsea fan Candy the latest to be linked.

Premier League 'Will we like it? No' - Tuchel 'not happy' as Christensen seems set to leave Chelsea 4 HOURS AGO

"Nick Candy is actively exploring a number of options for a potential bid for Chelsea," his spokesperson said in a statement.

"Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party, or consortium, and we have serious interest from several international partners.

"Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club and he has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four."

Candy amassed his fortune in property development and his spokesperson said he was keen to revisit the proposal to redevelop Stamford Bridge.

"The club deserves a world-class stadium and infrastructure and Mr Candy's unique expertise and background in real estate would be a hugely valuable asset to delivering this vision," the spokesperson added.

Premier League Newcastle join chase for Rudiger - Paper Round 20 HOURS AGO