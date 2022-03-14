Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has ruled out jumping ship before the end of the season and says there is “no doubt” he will stay with the European champions for the rest of the campaign.

There is speculation Manchester United may look to capitalise on uncertainty at the west London club by trying to lure the German to Old Trafford this summer.

Tuchel is contracted to Chelsea for the next two years, but that was signed before the Premier League side were thrown into turmoil with the sanctioning of their billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

The oligarch has had his assets frozen, meaning the club are operating under a number of restrictions, including limited access to bank accounts and credit cards. It is understood the UK government would like a quick sale - providing Abramovich does not make any money from it.

Prospective bidders have until Friday to make an offer, meaning the future of the club may look slightly clearer by the end of the week.

"We just have to wait and we still have to go day by day because everything can change.

"But as you know, the situation is clear - the club's for sale, and hopefully it will go through to sort things out and give us a perspective. But it's pure speculation and I have no further information than you already have.

"And that's what I meant with day by day, which is anyway a good way to live your life, and now we are forced to do it because there are some circumstances we cannot influence, and at some point it's not so nice because we have no strings to pull and no actions to do to help.”

Chelsea also have limits on how much they can spend on away travel, although it is understood arrangements for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg at Lille were made before the conditions were introduced.

But Tuchel says he will do anything to make sure his team can continue to defend their European title.

"My last information is that we have a plane, that we can go by plane and come back by plane," Tuchel said.

If not we go by train, if not we go by bus - if not, I drive a seven-seater! And I will do. Mark my words I will do; I will arrive there.

"If you'd asked me 20 or 30 years ago if I would join a Champions League match at the sideline and what I was willing to do I would have said, 'OK, when do I have to be where?'

"And why should this change? I will be there, we will be there.”

