Rio Ferdinand has hinted that he persuaded Cristiano Ronaldo to reject a move to Manchester City in favour of a return to Manchester United.

The claim comes as reports elsewhere suggest that some of Ronaldo’s former United colleagues had contacted him when he seemed set to move to the Etihad from Juventus. Manchester United announced a deal had been agreed on Friday afternoon, with reports suggesting the player would undergo a medical in Lisbon.

ESPN reported that the 36-year-old had been speaking via WhatsApp to a number of former teammates after he appeared to be closing in on a return to the Premier League to link up with Pep Guardiola.

Ronaldo had told Juventus that he wished to leave the club before the end of the current transfer window, and City were ultimately left disappointed when agent Jorge Mendes and his player decided they would prefer a return to Old Trafford. That decision was in part due to his conversations where he was informed he would damage the relationship he had with United fans. Ronaldo won the Champions League and Premier League in his time at the club before a move to Real Madrid.

In a video posted to one of his official Twitter accounts, Ferdinand had suggested that a move was imminent and that he was one of Ronaldo’s ex-teammates to have intervened.

“It’s a beautiful day man, and when it’s an absolutely beautiful day you gotta wear shades,” he began.

“Sir Alex Ferguson would have been the exact same. He would have hated to see Cristiano Ronaldo in a Man City shirt, just like any other person that’s been connected for a long period of time at this football club.

I rang him straight away, ‘What’s going on? Tell me you’re lying.’ Every type of no, no, no in the conversation. I’m like all the fans, I’m exactly the same we are all the same like that.

“‘Please tell me you’re not going’.

“I hope that there’s an announcement at some point and it’s one that I would be happy with and so would you, I hope.

“It's the best, we've seen some great signings this summer. Hopefully we are sitting here waiting for something to unravel at some point. Before the transfer deadline window closes and hopefully Man U get what they are looking for.

“Transfer deadline day is just hype! It is just hype and I love to be a part of the hype.”

