The Gabon striker has a year and a half left on his current deal at the Emirates but has been linked with a move away from the Emirates as Arteta and director Edu look to reshape the squad.

Arsenal confirmed the 32-year-old had been dropped due to a disciplinary matter before the clash, although Arteta and the club refused to reveal what had transpired. The Athletic reported that Aubameyang was dropped for returning late from a trip abroad last week.

"He had a disciplinary breach, that applies to everybody. That's a non-negotiable and when that happens he’s out of the team," Arteta told BBC Sport.

"Whatever happens in the dressing room, I cannot share. I am sorry. I’m telling you the reason, I cannot lie, it was that, this is where I stand. From my side, I will never [say what the breach was]."

After struggling for form and a woeful loss against Everton, Arteta was keen to focus on the positives despite the off-pitch furore.

"I’m very pleased. After a difficult period, we had two defeats where I don’t think we deserved to lose the games but we did,” he explained.

"We started the game a little bit nervy, you could tell that we were carrying that feeling still, but we finished strong.

"I am very happy. It’s a contribution from the whole game, what is required in every moment and then the execution and that’s what we’ve been lacking a little bit, because the intention is there, it’s just doing it more consistently.

"You could see that the team wanted to keep attacking, hit the post twice, a goal disallowed."

