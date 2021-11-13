Norwich City are set to offer Dean Smith the manager's job at Carrow Road in the coming days.
The Canaries are leaderless following the sacking of Daniel Farke just hours after the club recorded their first league victory of the season with a 2-1 win over Brentford.
And with Smith out of work since he was sacked by Aston Villa last week, the 50-year-old has been heavily linked with the Norwich top job.
Negotiations have been ongoing, and have now entered advanced talks over the details of Smith's contract.
He was understood to be in a two-horse race for the job with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, but became favourite for the role when Lampard withdrew from the running.
And according to Sky Sports News, Norwich bosses were impressed by Smith's vision for the club even before Lampard dropped out of the race.
Smith is currently visiting family in New York as his agent engaged in discussions, but is ready to fly back and sign a deal once the final details are agreed.
Norwich are bottom of the table with just five points from 11 games.
