Raheem Sterling netted a hat-trick and Phil Foden was also on target as Manchester City restored their 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a comprehensive victory at Norwich City.

Sterling opened his account for the day in the 31st-minute when he curled in a beauty from 18 yards to give Pep Guardiola's side the lead at half-time.

Norwich had their moments in an entertaining first half but failed to test visiting goalkeeper Ederson during their spell of sustained pressure. However, Grant Hanley came within a whisker of opening the scoring when his bullet header struck the base of the post.

Guardiola rested Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Rodri, but largely looked in control and Foden doubled their advantage to put daylight between the teams just three minutes after the restart.

City only grew in confidence and with 20 minutes remaining, Sterling grabbed his second, slotting into an empty net after being set up on a plate by Ruben Dias' header.

The margin of victory allowed Guardiola to give Bernardo Silva and Foden an early rest, with teenagers James McAtee, Liam Delap and debutant Kayky given an opportunity for senior minutes.

Sterling put the gloss on another fine performance with his treble in added-time, pouncing on the rebound after saving his penalty saved by Angus Gunn.

The victory moves City onto 63 points, 12 ahead of Liverpool ahead of their trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

TALKING POINT - Pep rings the changes, but City still prove too strong

With an important Champions League last-16 game with Sporting coming up in midweek, Guardiola decided to make five changes from the side that beat Brentford 2-0 last Wednesday, resting some of his key players - a move that was bound to raise Norwich spirits before kick-off.

The Canaries held their own for large period of the first half and gave it as good as they got, even after Sterling's opener. However, Foden's goal killed their spirit and in the end it was a most routine victory for City. In fact, they hardly had to break sweat meaning Guardiola will have a strong and fit squad to choose from on Tuesday.

It was a productive night for City, who have now only dropped two points in their last 15 league games in their pursuit of a back-to-back titles.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Will take the deadlines after netting a perfect hat-trick: left foot, right foot and head. With other key players absent, Sterling stepped up with a fine performance and was in the right place at the right time - as all good strikers are - to score his seventh treble of his career.

Rumours continue to spread about the 27-year-old's future at the club and displays of this nature will only ramp up interest from right across Europe.

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich: Gunn 6, Aarons 4, Hanley 6, Gibson 5, Williams 6, Sargent 5, Lees-Melou 5, Gilmour 5, McLean 5, Rashica 7, Pukki 6. subs: Byram 5, Dowell N/A, Normann 5.

Man City: Ederson 6, Walker 7, Dias 7, Ake 6, Zinchenko 7, Fernandinho 7, Silva 7, Gundogan 8, Mahrez 7, Foden 7, Sterling 9*.. subs: Kayky N/A, Delap N/A, McAte 5.

KEY MOMENTS

19' - NORWICH HIT THE POST! The hosts are growing into the game after a slow start - and they could be ahead only for the woodwork! Hanley meets a devilish cross from the left and gets plenty behind his header, Ederson looks beaten but is saved by the base of the post.

31' - GOAL! NORWICH 0-1 MAN CITY (RAHEEM STERLING): What a goal from Sterling! Aarons misses a routine clearance, it drops to Sterling, who takes full advantage, curling a gorgeous shot into the bottom corner from 18 yards out.

48'- GOAL! NORWICH 0-2 MANCHESTER CITY (PHIL FODEN): It isn't pretty, but City won't care as they double their advantage. Gundogan's cross hits Foden, but he does well to pinch the ball with a drag-back and scrambles it over the line, which is confirmed by the goalline technology.

70' - GOAL! NORWICH 0-3 MANCHESTER CITY (RAHEEM STERLING): Sterling's at the double! It's all so simple. Foden stands up a cross to the back post. Dias climbs highest to nod the ball across to Sterling and he's left with a simple tap-in.

90' - GOAL! NORWICH 0-4 MANCHESTER CITY (RAHEEM STERLING): Sterling's penalty is saved by Gunn but he's quickest to react, tapping in on the rebound to make it a perfect hat-trick!

