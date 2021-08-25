Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his joy at the announcement that Harry Kane will remain at the club this window.

The English forward had been relentlessly linked with a move to Champions Manchester City all summer, but a tweet from the English forward confirmed he will remain in North London and is “100% focused on helping the team.”

Speaking to the media ahead of the club’s Europa Conference League second leg against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, Nuno’s delight was clear.

“Great news. Fantastic news,” the Portuguese coach said.

I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent. It's finished, Harry is going to be with us. He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody.

“We are all very happy one of the best players in the world. Delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us."

Kane reported late for pre-season training as reports swirled that he was pushing for a move, missing the club’s opening day fixture with rumoured suitors Manchester City.

However the 28-year-old was substituted on for the closing stages of Tottenham’s 1-0 victory at Wolves on Sunday.

Applauded by the travelling Spurs fans at the final whistle, Kane returned the gesture and was subsequently praised by his new boss.

Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, summer loan arrival from Atalanta, accompanied Nuno for the press conference today and also fielded questions regarding Kane.

“He’s definitely one of the best strikers in the world so it's very important news for us and also the Tottenham fans,” Gollini said.

Nuno on Kane: 'He did well, helped the team'

The Italian started in Tottenham’s first leg defeat in Portugal, wherein a poor performance saw Spurs fall to a 1-0 defeat in UEFA’s new competition.

There have been better fortunes for the club domestically however, starting the Premier League season with back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Wolves.

“It's not easy to stay always at the top, especially in England there's a lot of competition,” Gollini said when asked what the club needed to do to improve.

Every year a lot of teams have money to bring in new players. The level is always high. So many teams can fight for Premier League, Champions League, Europa League.

“We're very happy now as we have a close group, building a strong mentality. This is very important and hopefully it can take us to very good things.”

