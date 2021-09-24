Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Jurgen Klopp is to blame for Manchester United's lack of penalties.

Solskjaer inferred that previous comments by the German continue to influence referees after his side were denied a number of penalties in two encounters with West Ham.

Klopp had said in January of this year that Manchester United appeared to get favourable treatment in the opposition's penalty box, suggesting they had won more in two years than his entire spell in charge of Liverpool.

While his Manchester United counterpart did not reference Klopp by name, Solskjaer made it clear that he thinks the officiating of his side was impacted by Klopp's comments.

"We just have to hope we get what we deserve," Solskjaer said ahead of Manchester United's game with Aston Villa.

"We should have had three pens in the last two games.

"There was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting penalties and after that it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give [for us].

"I've seen a big, big difference since then on, but we just have to leave it to the refs and hope that they will make the right calls very soon."

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied what appeared a certain shout for a spot-kick in the dying moments of Manchester United's Premier League win over West Ham last Sunday.

The decision nearly cost Solskjaer's side victory, but Mark Noble's attempt from 12 yards was saved by David De Gea after West Ham had been awarded their own stoppage time penalty.

Manchester United had been awarded six penalties in the 16-game old 2020-21 Premier League season at the time of Klopp's comment in early January.

They would win a further five across the remaining 22 league fixtures.

Mike Dean will take charge of their fixture against Aston Villa as Manchester United look to move top of the Premier League.

They are level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool after five games, and are able to call upon Edinson Cavani again, with the striker fit to return to Solskjaer's matchday squad.

