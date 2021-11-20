Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves to keep his job as Manchester United manager until the end of the season according to Park Ji-Sung.

The Norwegian coach has come under intense pressure recently following a series of poor results including two home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City with many suggesting United should seek a replacement.

However, Park makes the point that his former teammate Solskjaer deserves credit for the way he turned the club around after the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Park highlights how Solskjaer changed the “culture” at Old Trafford, but accepts this season will be crucial in determining whether or not the Norwegian should continue as Manchester United manager.

“It’s been three years for Solskjaer as a manager and I believe that this will be the defining season for him, in terms of whether he continues at the club,” Park explained in an interview with Goal.

“I think that he deserves credit for what he's done at United, and deserves to fight [for his job] until the end of the season, but he needs to show he can continue after that. He did well to bring the old United spirit and culture back to us.”

Manchester United currently find themselves slumped in sixth place in the Premier League table, nine points off Chelsea in top spot having won just one of their last six fixtures.

Solskjaer still has the backing of the Old Trafford club, but Park highlights how the Norwegian must prove he can compete against the best coaches in the Premier League.

“Before him, we had Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, who had reputations as world-class coaches, but it didn’t work out, so I think that United learned from those experiences and that they were key in the decision to stick with Solskjaer [after recent defeats].

“But the most important point is whether he can compete with Pep [Guardiola], [Jurgen] Klopp, [Thomas] Tuchel, the best coaches in the world.

“Therefore, I believe we should wait until the end of this season and then see. But if he can’t show [he's good enough], it will be difficult for him to continue.”

