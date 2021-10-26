Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to stay on as Manchester United manager despite dressing room unrest, according to reports.

Solskjaer has come under immense pressure to be sacked by United following their heavy 5-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

An emergency meeting was said to have taken place yesterday between United's managing director Richard Arnold and owner Joel Glazer over Solskjaer's future.

However on Tuesday morning Sky Sports and The Athletic reported that the Norwegian is likely to remain at the club and will be in charge for their Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

United have taken just one point from their last four Premier League matches and the pressure has continued to intensify following a summer of investment which saw Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo all join the club.

The Telegraph reported late on Monday night that there is dressing room unrest at United.

Defender Eric Bailly is said to have taken a swipe at Solskjaer after United's 4-2 defeat to Leicester on October 16, asking “why he picked a centre-half who was not fit” in Harry Maguire, while one unnamed player is wondering why Donny van de Beek is not playing more, with others campaigning for the returns of Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic.

Solskjaer signs autographs after 5-0 Liverpool humiliation

