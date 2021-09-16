Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Edinson Cavani to return to training with Manchester United next week.

The Uruguayan, who had a successful first season at Old Trafford, suffered a muscle injury in a friendly with Stoke City.

As such, his only appearance for United so far this season was a 37-minute cameo from the bench against Wolves in August.

Transfers Man Utd eye ambitious swoop for Dortmund duo - Paper Round 20 HOURS AGO

Solskjaer says the Uruguay international is making good progress, and could feature against West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“Edinson will hopefully start training with us after the weekend, maybe Monday, so maybe [he'll be] involved on Wednesday,” the United boss said

United have Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club to lead the attack, so there is less pressure to rush Cavani back.

Solskjaer wants the 34-year-old to be firing on all cylinders when he returns, and feels Cavani has a huge role to play.

"He had a fantastic season last season, the impact he made when he got his fitness,” Solskjaer said. “He struggled with niggly injuries early on.

We feel that to get the best out of him this season we need to get him 100 percent fit and not rush him.

"We’ve got a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal and not risk any further injuries.

"I see Edinson having a massive impact, he’s that type of personality and player. He can’t wait to play and he’s working really hard to get back on the pitch."

The meeting with West Ham in the cup next week is the second of a double header at the London Stadium, as they first travel to the capital to face the Hammers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Champions League Ronaldo gifts match jersey to steward he hit on head with wayward shot YESTERDAY AT 08:37