Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lavished praise on David De Gea, saying the goalkeeper has rediscovered his desire for the game.

The Red Devils went on to wrap up the win courtesy of Mason Greenwood’s finish, but the performance of De Gea caught the eye of his manager.

“We didn’t create too much, but we have a good goalkeeper,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “David has found his determination, his desire. He has come back with loads of energy and you can see that in him in the work he is doing every single day.

The second save from that corner is special. That’s not just hit him, that’s reaction and he had a strong arm.

Greenwood netted for the third game in a row to wrap up the points, but the talking point was his failure to secure a place in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Solskjaer has spoken to Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate about the forward, but feels Greenwood is better off remaining at United for the moment.

“The boy is special,” Solskjaer said. “I had a good conversation with Gareth, and Mason is one we talked about.

“We both can see he can be a top player for Manchester United and England.

He wants to play for his country, but at the moment I think the best for him is to just focus on his everyday football.

United head into the international break well placed in third in the table after an unbeaten start to the season.

“Seven points, we are happy with that,” Solskjaer said. “It is a good return after two away games.

“I said last week that the draw is maybe not so bad if we win the next game and we did.”

