Manchester United have confirmed that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left the club after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford

Solskjaer, who succeeded Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018, has overseen just one win from the club's past seven Premier League matches.

Michael Carrick, a first-team coach at Old Trafford, has been given the task of taking temporary charge ahead of the Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday as the club "looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season".

A club statement read: "Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.

"While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments.

"He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

"Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season."

United were expected to part ways with Solskjaer following the defeat to Watford, which has left the club already 12 points behind leaders Chelsea with only 12 games played.

The 48-year-old Norwegian was handed a new contract until 2024 at Old Trafford in July, having initially been given the full-time job in March 2019 on a three-year deal.

