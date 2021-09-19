Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has questioned the decision not to award Cristiano Ronaldo two penalties, with the Manchester United manager hopeful a pattern is not in play.

Ronaldo scored for the third match in a row since making a return to Old Trafford, but he arguably could have had more.

He had three appeals for penalties, with Solskjaer convinced the first and third were ‘stonewall’ spot kicks.

Referee Martin Atkinson and VAR felt different, despite replays suggesting Ronaldo had been brought down illegally.

“The first one and the third one, I think they are stonewall and you can't even argue against them,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “The first one, the lad puts his foot out and Cristiano runs straight.

“The last one, Paul [Pogba] had a foul against him - Kurt Zouma. He did not touch him but he went over him. So why is Cristiano’s third appeal not a penalty?

"I hope it won't be ‘Cristiano is never going to get a penalty.’”

United required a penalty save by David De Gea from Mark Noble to secure the win, and Solskjaer was delighted for his goalkeeper.

“He is a different man,” Solskjaer said. “He asked to come back early for pre-season, he wanted to show how good he is.

He has saved two points for us today.

Solskjaer was disappointed with the defending of his side for West Ham’s goal.

“That’s been spoken about,” the Norwegian said. “You can’t take rests when you defend. We dropped back, there were too many spaces and we were too late to charge the ball.

“We have spoken about it, and it was better in the second half.

"We have to work better defensively. First half we were too easy to play through, but we will work on that."

