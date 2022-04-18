Ralf Rangnick has said Jurgen Klopp is 'one of the best' managers ahead of Manchester United's match with Liverpool on Tuesday.

United head into the match as underdogs but are still fighting for a spot in the top four after another trophyless season.

Ad

Liverpool, meanwhile, are chasing an unprecedented quadruple as they look to add the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions league to the Carabao Cup they won in March.

Premier League Ronaldo earned £850,000 bonus after Norwich hat-trick YESTERDAY AT 09:42

And Rangnick heaped praise on Klopp for the work he has done at Liverpool, who before his tenure had struggled for trophies since their heyday.

"Before (Klopp) came to Borussia Dortmund or started his coaching career at Mainz, he developed the club on a level, this is what modern management is all about," said Rangnick.

"He's one of the best, if not the best coach not only now the past couple of years. If this should be a role model, it's no coincidence he came and they finished ninth, thereafter they made the necessary adaptations, they brought in the right players, built a squad and that's why they are where they are.

Rangnick was appointed interim manager in December and the club are expected to appoint Ajax boss Erik ten Hag on a permanent basis from the summer.

But Rangnick refused to be drawn on the impact such rumours had had on preparations for the derby and their challenge for a top-four spot.

"I don't know, this is an issue for the club, the board and as soon as there is something to announce the club will make that announcement," he added.

"It doesn't affect our preparations for tomorrow. You can see other teams are dropping points at the weekend.

"It's again about being consistent and at the end the team will probably finish fourth.

"We might be the underdogs for most people but if we raise our level we have a chance."

And Rangnick was aware that his players must perform better as a team rather than rely on moments of magic.

"As I said after the [Norwich] game we need to be more compact, find a better balance of what we can do in possession of the ball," he said.

"We need to be more aggressive, more on the front foot but make sure we have all the players behind the ball, this is what we need to show against one of the best teams in producing chances and creating moments.

"Around the box we need to be on our very best defensively but still have a formation and approach to the game that we can be dangerous ourselves."

Fortunately, nobody was serious harmed in the incident and Fernandes trained with United on Monday.

"Yes, (Fernandes) is training with the team, obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington but as far as I know nobody was injured," Rangnick said.

"He trained with the team, he was okay and will be okay for tomorrow."

Premier League Rangnick praises 'crucial' hat-trick hero Ronaldo after Norwich victory YESTERDAY AT 17:31