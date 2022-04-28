Thomas Tuchel praised his Chelsea side’s performance in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United but bemoaned the fact the Blues were unable to secure a deserved win.

Chelsea arrived at Old Trafford and dominated the first half against a beleaguered United side who had lost their last two matches against Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

However, they were unable to break down their opponents until the second period when Marcos Alonso fired them in front on the hour mark.

But Chelsea were unable to hang on and allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to equalise just two minutes later.

Speaking afterwards, Tuchel was adamant his side deserved more from the game.

"One team deserved to win and that was us,” he told Sky Sports. “We didn't take it. It was a very, very good performance but we were not decisive enough. We lacked a bit of determination in the box to win the game.

"It sometimes happens. It's on us to learn from it. You need to be clinical to get the reward. We have to live with a point but it's not a fair result.

"We worked so hard to get the lead and suddenly the opponent gets one free shot and scores."

The point meant Chelsea consolidated third spot and have a six-point gap to fourth place Arsenal with five matches remaining.

The Blues need seven points from their remaining five matches to confirm third place and have an FA Cup final against Liverpool to come.

"We should have had three points tonight,” Tuchel added on the BBC, “On and off the ball I was happy with how we played. We were very brave without the ball and the performance was excellent but we lacked a bit of determination and maybe a bit of luck inside the box.

"We have had it a bit too often this season where we have drawn games when we were clearly the better team. We had it in the first half of the season. We should have won this game."

