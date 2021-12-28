Bowen’s assist tally for the 2021/22 campaign now stands at seven, surpassing the total of five he put up all of last season. While the 25-year-old’s goal tally is down (from eight to three), there is a growing consensus that he is the player who gives the Hammers life in the final third of the pitch.

Ad

Most frequently deployed on the right side, Bowen is the modern wide attacker in the way he operates. David Moyes affords him the freedom to drift with Bowen naturally eager to get into goal-scoring positions inside the opposition penalty area. He is not a winger in the traditional sense, but has a good appreciation of how to use the half-spaces between the central channel and the flanks.

Premier League Klopp: We played a really bad game against Leicester 2 HOURS AGO

Such intelligence has led Bowen to be linked with Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp is widely believed to be an admirer of the 25-year-old who has improved season on season since making the move to the London Stadium and would be a good fit for the Anfield side.

“Well, Jarrod’s at a top club now,” Moyes responded when recently asked if Bowen could be a transfer target for other clubs with Liverpool repeatedly mentioned as suitors. “It’s the level of consistency Jarrod now needs to bring to his game. We are trying to up his goals, and his assists. All those things like that.”

In his current form, Bowen is also surely on Gareth Southgate’s radar. The 25-year-old has yet to be capped at any level for England, but there aren’t many wide forwards in the national team talent pool playing at the standard he is right now. England don’t have any fixtures planned until next summer, but if Bowen can keep up his form he’ll be worth a call-up at the very least.

He is, after all, out-performing the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho at this moment in time. Reputation and natural talent might keep them in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup, but Southgate has always taken into account the recent form of his players. On this basis, Bowen is surely high in the pecking order.

England must be more proactive in Qatar than they were at Euro 2020, when Southgate was quite happy to let his team maintain their structure in the centre of the pitch, and Bowen’s inclusion in the squad would help them do this. The 25-year-old is a pressing machine, pushing opponents high up the pitch and forcing them into mistakes.

Nothing has come easily for Bowen. He has worked his way through the EFL, starting out at Hereford United before joining Hull City, to get to where he is now, and there’s no suggestion the West Ham attacker has hit his ceiling. The path Bowen has walked is similar to the one walked by many already in the England squad including Harry Kane, who proved himself in the lower leagues before making the step up.

Whether Bowen’s club future lies at Liverpool or West Ham or somewhere else, his international future should see him given a chance to prove himself for England. Because if the attacker’s career trajectory shows one thing it’s that when he gets an opportunity, he tends to make the most of it.

Premier League Everton v Newcastle postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries 4 HOURS AGO