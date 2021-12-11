A stoppage time winner wasn’t enough to unfurrow Thomas Tuchel’s brow. The Chelsea manager knew that while Jorginho’s late penalty against Leeds United had given his team an important win to stay within touching distance of top spot in the Premier League, the Blues’ vulnerabilities had been laid bare once more.

The last month or so has been a bruising period for Chelsea. First, Tuchel’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by managerless Manchester United, then came the damaging defeat to West Ham and the Champions League draw away at Zenit St Petersburg which cost Chelsea top spot in their Champions League, and could affect their route through the latter rounds of the tournament.

It wasn’t just the results that had Tuchel facing criticism for the first time as Chelsea boss, it was the manner in which his team had sunk to such results. This is why Saturday’s win over Leeds provided little relief - Chelsea might have picked up three points, but the performance was just as flawed as anything produced in the aforementioned games.

Chelsea looked weak through the centre of the pitch just as they did against West Ham and Zenit. With N’Golo Kante still sidelined through injury, the Blues were cut open time and time again. This left their defensive unit exposed to the direct running and dribbling of Raphinha and Dan James who caused problems throughout.

Of course, it’s unsurprising that Chelsea would be worse off for Kante’s absence. The Frenchman remains one of the very best in his position, often doing the work of two players to protect and start passing moves from deep. Without Kante, Chelsea are easier to play against.

But Chelsea have spent so much money and have such squad depth that it’s unacceptable they have no way to compensate for the loss of a key player, even one as good as Kante. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has contributed as a deputy, but only in terms of his attacking output. He doesn’t protect Chelsea’s defence in the way Kante does.

Individual errors have cost Chelsea dear recently. Edouard Mendy and Jorginho were at fault in the defeat to West Ham while Ross Barkley’s mistake allowed Zenit to score during the week. Against Leeds United, it was Marcos Alonso whose lapse in concentration let in the opposition.

Alonso, thrust into the Chelsea lineup following injury to Ben Chilwell, was a split-second behind the play for much of the match, giving away the penalty from which Raphinha scored the opener. The Spaniard will now have to play the majority of Chelsea’s matches between now and the end of the season and on this basis, that will give Tuchel plenty to ponder.

It’s difficult to point the finger at Tuchel for these blunders, but it hints at a dip in focus and concentration within the Chelsea dressing room. This is worrying for a team that is competing for major honours on all fronts with the Premier League title race the tightest it has been for a number of years.

“I was confident that we would get one more chance and turn things around,” Tuchel said after the 3-2 win over Leeds. “We played a strong first half and had a good reaction after the equaliser. We needed this win desperately for the mood and the atmosphere. It is good we have two days off now and we have a good feeling.”

In binary terms, Chelsea are still in good shape. They are just two points off the top of the Premier League table and will take their place in the last 16 of the Champions League after Christmas. However, the deterioration in Chelsea’s season has been clear to those that have watched them recently.

