Almost as soon as Aaron Ramsey pitched up in Turin two years ago, stories started to emerge around the Welshman’s future as a Juventus player. The 30-year-old has struggled to find full fitness for the Old Lady, but even when he has made the pitch his performances have raised questions around his purpose at the Allianz Stadium.

Most recently, Ramsey has been mentioned as a potential target for Newcastle United following the completion of their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover last week. This comes after speculation linking the Welsh midfielder with other Premier League clubs such as Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s fair to say Ramsey’s time in Italy hasn’t panned out as many, including Juventus who are paying him a reported £400,000-a-week, had hoped. However, his recent performances for Wales in the October international break proved he can still operate at the top level of the game. He is better than he is showing for Juve.

For Wales, Ramsey is still the driving force through the centre of the pitch he was for Arsenal. Rob Page’s team rely on the 30-year-old to carry them forward and open up space for others further forward. When that space does open up, Ramsey still has the sharpness of thought to make something happen, whether that be a pass, a dribble or a shot on goal.

Juventus have surely watched Ramsey play for Wales in recent international matches with great confusion. He is almost a completely different player for his club than he is for his country, but the Old Lady only have themselves to blame for wasting the midfielder’s obvious talent.

Maurizio Sarri, Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri have all failed to grasp Ramsey’s qualities as a player and here they can be best utilised on the pitch. The Welshman has been played out wide and in a deep-lying role, but very rarely in the box-to-box position that convinced Juventus to sign him in the first place.

This is why Ramsey should find a new club that appreciates where he can make a difference. The Welshman is still held in high esteem in Premier League circles and could make an impact for a club in January. The fast and furious nature of the English game might also be a better fit for Ramsey whose game has always been an energetic one.

Ramsey’s patchy fitness record might still be something of a worry for any January suitors concerned at handing a contract to a crock, but the 30-year-old has hinted that his injury troubles can be attributed to the treatment he has received at Juventus. “I know what I can do and with the right management I can stay fit for a long period of time and play a lot of games,” he said.

Aaron Ramsey playing for Juventus against Napoli. Image credit: Getty Images

“I’m still feeling good, when given the opportunity and managed correctly. It has been frustrating that I have picked up these little niggly injuries which have cost me a lot of games and meant I have missed some important games for Wales in the last couple of years.”

Despite this frustration, Ramsey still maintains that he can make a success of himself at Juventus. The Welshman is still at a club challenging for honours and playing in the Champions League, but his own career would surely be better served by a move away from Turin.

When suitors are assessing the sort of player Ramsey could be for them, they should look at his performances for Wales over anything he has produced recently in Italy. It’s for his national team that the former Arsenal midfielder has demonstrated his true worth even as so many have questioned him.

