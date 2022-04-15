Mikel Arteta revealed Thomas Partey could miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury, as the Spaniard addressed the media ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League away at Southampton on Saturday.

Partey trudged off the pitch in the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and the Ghanian may not feature again for the Gunners this season.

He said: “The news we got after having another assessment was not great.

“It's not looking positive for his availability this season, but we'll have to wait and see.

“He's trying to get back as quickly as possible, but at the moment we are not very optimistic about him.

“At the moment it's not ideal. Towards the end of the season, we knew it was important to have the squad available as much as possible.

“We've had a few issues with him and with (Takehiro) Tomiyasu. We need to continue to compete in the best-possible way.”

The north Londoners have a number of injury concerns heading into the season run-in, with Partey now joining Kieran Tierney on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign.

Tomiyasu could return for either the match away at Chelsea on April 20 or at home to Manchester United three days later.

It has been a troubling spell for Arteta’s men, who have now lost three of their last four Premier League games and are no longer in pole position as the battle for fourth spot reaches its climax.

A 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton on April 9 has seen them slip down to fifth and three points adrift of Tottenham, albeit with a game in hand over their north London rivals.

They next face a Saints side who have also lost their way in recent weeks, losing four of their last five Premier League matches. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have conceded 15 goals and scored just three in that dismal run.

