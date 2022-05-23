Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not face police action following his altercation with an Everton fan during a pitch invasion at the end of his team’s 3-2 Premier League defeat.

The former Arsenal captain was filmed aiming a kick at the supporter having been goaded as the home side celebrated securing their safety from relegation at Goodison Park.

Merseyside Police say enquiries have been concluded with regard to the incident.

“Officers have spoken to both men involved and the opportunity to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution was declined”, a statement said.

The Football Association, however, is continuing to look at the incident as part of a wider investigation into the pitch invasion.

Having been involved in one of the major talking points, Vieira said, “I think there is a real issue here to reflect on to manage it and to deal with it”.

Speaking after his team finished their season with a 1-0 win against Manchester United, Vieira reflected on how he felt at Goodison Park.

“You don’t know what can happen and when you don’t know what can happen, of course, you fear anything for the players. We want to be safe and the best way to do that is really to reflect on what is the best way for those kinds of stuff to not happen”, he said.

As a coach, a manager, and staff, we want to be safe in our workplace.

Vieira went on to say, “There is a big issue on the FA, Premier League plate to deal with. They need the support of the club and the players to get involved. I don’t think it’s only the FA to get involved, the Premier League and everybody has to take responsibility to see what is the best way for these things to not happen anymore”.

