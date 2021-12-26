Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will miss Sunday’s game against Spurs after the Frenchman tested positive for Covid-19.

The club confirmed on Boxing Day afternoon that Vieira would isolate as a result of the test and that their assistant manager Osian Roberts would be the stand-in for the game.

Ad

Palace had reportedly requested that the game be postponed as they had a growing number of staff and players out with the virus, but the Premier League appear to have denied the club.

Africa Cup of Nations Vieira: AFCON has to be treated the same as the Euros YESTERDAY AT 16:20

"We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs," said the club.

Currently, three Premier League fixtures - Liverpool-Leeds, Wolves-Watford and Everton-Burnley - on December 26 have been called off as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

WHICH PL GAMES HAVE BEEN CALLED OFF?

Burnley vs Tottenham - November 28 - inclement weather

Brighton vs Tottenham - December 12

Brentford vs Man Utd - December 14

Burnley vs Watford - December 15

Leicester vs Tottenham - December 16

Man Utd vs Brighton - December 18

Southampton vs Brentford - December 18

Watford vs Crystal Palace - December 18

West Ham vs Norwich - December 18

Aston Villa vs Burnley - December 18

Everton vs Leicester - December 19

Liverpool vs Leeds - December 26

Wolves vs Watford - December 26

Burnley vs Everton - December 26

Leeds vs Villa - December 28

WHO HAS GAMES IN HAND?

The below list is built under the assumption that the rest of Boxing Day's fixtures go ahead as planned. Ergo, on the day of writing Manchester City and Liverpool have both played 18 games but City will play on Boxing day and Liverpool will not.

2nd - Liverpool, 1

5th - West Ham, 1

6th - Manchester United, 2

7th - Tottenham, 3

8th - Wolves, 1

9th - Leicester, 2

10th - Aston Villa, 2

11th - Crystal Palace, 1

12th - Brentford, 2

13th - Brighton, 2

14th - Everton, 2

15th - Southampton, 1

16th - Leeds, 2

17th - Watford, 3

18th - Burnley, 4

20th - Norwich, 1

Premier League Wolves extend Brighton's winless run as Crystal Palace and Southampton share entertaining draw 15/12/2021 AT 22:27