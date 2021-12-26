Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will miss Sunday’s game against Spurs after the Frenchman tested positive for Covid-19.
The club confirmed on Boxing Day afternoon that Vieira would isolate as a result of the test and that their assistant manager Osian Roberts would be the stand-in for the game.
Ad
Palace had reportedly requested that the game be postponed as they had a growing number of staff and players out with the virus, but the Premier League appear to have denied the club.
Africa Cup of Nations
Vieira: AFCON has to be treated the same as the Euros
- Rangnick must be ready to replace Cavani, Pogba and Ronaldo this summer
- Barcelona plan clearout to sign Torres and Cavani - Paper Round
- Confusion as reports suggest Premier League reject request to postpone Palace vs Spurs
"We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today's match against Spurs," said the club.
Currently, three Premier League fixtures - Liverpool-Leeds, Wolves-Watford and Everton-Burnley - on December 26 have been called off as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak.
WHICH PL GAMES HAVE BEEN CALLED OFF?
- Burnley vs Tottenham - November 28 - inclement weather
- Brighton vs Tottenham - December 12
- Brentford vs Man Utd - December 14
- Burnley vs Watford - December 15
- Leicester vs Tottenham - December 16
- Man Utd vs Brighton - December 18
- Southampton vs Brentford - December 18
- Watford vs Crystal Palace - December 18
- West Ham vs Norwich - December 18
- Aston Villa vs Burnley - December 18
- Everton vs Leicester - December 19
- Liverpool vs Leeds - December 26
- Wolves vs Watford - December 26
- Burnley vs Everton - December 26
- Leeds vs Villa - December 28
WHO HAS GAMES IN HAND?
The below list is built under the assumption that the rest of Boxing Day's fixtures go ahead as planned. Ergo, on the day of writing Manchester City and Liverpool have both played 18 games but City will play on Boxing day and Liverpool will not.
- 2nd - Liverpool, 1
- 5th - West Ham, 1
- 6th - Manchester United, 2
- 7th - Tottenham, 3
- 8th - Wolves, 1
- 9th - Leicester, 2
- 10th - Aston Villa, 2
- 11th - Crystal Palace, 1
- 12th - Brentford, 2
- 13th - Brighton, 2
- 14th - Everton, 2
- 15th - Southampton, 1
- 16th - Leeds, 2
- 17th - Watford, 3
- 18th - Burnley, 4
- 20th - Norwich, 1
Premier League
Wolves extend Brighton's winless run as Crystal Palace and Southampton share entertaining draw
Premier League
Late Fred goal gives Rangnick and Man Utd victory over Palace
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad