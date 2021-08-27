Paul Parker believes Manchester City will dominate against Arsenal with the Gunners yet to score this season.

He also feels Chelsea will have enough to win against Liverpool in front of a packed crowd at Anfiekd.

Parker also thinks Tottenham should comfortably beat Watford and that Manchester United must start their two new signings if they are to produce a crucial win against Wolves.

Transfers Sensational U-turn as City pull out of Ronaldo race, leaving path clear for United AN HOUR AGO

Man City v Arsenal (Saturday, 12:30pm)

It's going to need massive collapse from City. City will have to start in the wrong mindset and all of a sudden lose half of their starting XI for Arsenal to win this game.

It's not right in this moment in time. It's not worth going on about. City will dominate possession and have at least 70 per cent.

Prediction: 3-0

‘Never a bad face!’ - Guardiola praises Jesus' positive attitude after Manchester City's 5-0 win

Liverpool v Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30pm)

Chelsea have got more about them in the way they play than Liverpool have. Liverpool are trying to rebuild again after a seriously poor season. Everything is about Van Dijk being back but the amount of time he's been out they will have to be careful with managing him.

It's going to be a high intensity game with the biggest battle being Kane v Van Dijk.

With the changes in refereeing it will be an interesting one. All the Liverpool fans want to see is Van Dijk knocking over Lukaku and vice versa.

Chelsea have a great chance of winning because this is the best Chelsea squad I've seen. They're a team and not about individuals. Chelsea will edge it.

Prediction: 1-2

'Van Dijk came through proper test against Burnley' - Liverpool boss Klopp

Tottenham v Watford (Sunday, 2pm)

Tottenham have been totally outplayed in their opening two games. It's been backs to the wall and they've just got over the line through counter-attacks.

I've got to go for a Spurs win because of what they've got compared to what Watford have got. There's every chance Watford will have a new manager by October or November.

Prediction: 2-0

Nuno on Kane: 'He did well, helped the team'

Wolves v Man Utd (Sunday, 4:30pm)

I really hope Ole Gunnar Solskjaer puts out a sensible side. Get Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho on the pitch and maybe get Greenwood going through the middle and go from there. For me that's the best way it will work.

He will open himself up to big problems if he doesn't start those two and he doesn't get a result. You don't go and pay over £110m for two players who will then sit on the bench and then not play them in the next game. Tuchel gets Romelu Lukaku in and he starts straight away.

Solskjaer has got to win the game after the Southampton draw. Wolves need to at least get a goal as they haven't got one yet this season.

Prediction: 1-2

'Maybe tiredness, sloppiness' - Solskjaer on draw at Southampton