Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly facing eight to 10 weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury while on international duty with France.

Ad

He has withdrawn from the France squad and is heading back to Manchester where he will be assessed.

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA Injured Pogba withdraws from France squad 16 HOURS AGO

Initial reports suggest he may not play again this year, with The Athletic saying the French medical team expect him to be out for eight and 10 weeks.

A statement from Manchester United said: "Paul Pogba has been released from the French national team following a thigh muscle injury sustained in training. He will return to Manchester for treatment and further evaluation."

After a strong start to the season, Pogba has been in and out of the side in recent weeks.

He was set to miss United’s next match against Watford as he completes a three-match suspension for his red card against Liverpool.

Pogba is a 'leader' for France, says head coach Deschamps

Pogba’s future at the club hangs in the balance as he is out of contract next summer and is yet to agree a new deal.

From January 1 he will be free to talk to any foreign clubs over a potential move and could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

United are also without defender Raphael Varane for the rest of this month due to injury.

Premier League 'Nothing went to plan last week' - Solskjaer wants reaction after Liverpool humiliation 29/10/2021 AT 14:56