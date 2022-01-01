Pep Guardiola has admitted his side were made to work hard by a ‘better’ Arsenal team as Manchester City snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win at the Emirates.

Despite falling behind to Bukayo Saka’s first half strike and playing on the back foot for much of the first hour, Riyad Mahrez’ penalty and Rodri’s stoppage time goal gave City a hard-fought victory

Ad

The result extends their current Premier League winning run to 11 games as well as opening up an 11-point lead at the top of the table.

Premier League Man City break Arsenal hearts with dramatic late winner 4 HOURS AGO

Afterwards, Guardiola told BT Sport he was relieved to get through such a tough fixture.

"Arsenal were better,” the City boss confessed. “They have six days after beating Norwich, we have two days. It was so tough for us to come back.

We had no energy. They is why we put one more player in the middle to get more control and passes.

“We know in transitions and the physicality they have it can be difficult. And it was difficult."

The game turned in favour of the champions in a mad few minutes that saw Bernardo Silva awarded a penalty after VAR deemed Granit Xhaka committed a foul on the Portuguese playmaker.

Before Mahrez dispatched the kick, Arsenal defender Gabriel was booked for dissent and received his marching orders just two minutes later for a foul on Rodri.

The Spaniard went on to turn in the winner in the third minute of added time to secure the three points.

Rodri of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

“We tried and in one minute we have a penalty and then the red card,” Guardiola added. “We try to analyse many things but sometimes the coin falls on your side.

We know what it means to beat Arsenal here in this moment they are in. Now we have time to rest.

"We are not a team to score in 90 minutes or added time. I didn't remember the last time.

“We do not have this characteristic. But with 10 v 11 they change the system and it took mistakes to win the game.”

In the first half, there was a controversial moment when Arsenal felt they should have been awarded a spot kick of their own when Ederson looked to have fouled Martin Odegaard but the officials were unmoved – a decision that further infuriated the home side following the later decision to penalise Xhaka.

"I didn't see their penalty as they did not show it on the screen,” said Guardiola. “They showed it for us for Bernardo's.

“Bernardo's is a penalty but I could not see the Odegaard one, so I do not know.”

Premier League Guardiola praises 'exceptional' Foden and De Bruyne as City grab 10th win in a row 29/12/2021 AT 22:55