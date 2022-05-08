Pep Guardiola has claimed "everyone in this country supports Liverpool" after Manchester City took a big step towards winning the Premier League with victory over Newcastle, in a game that saw Ruben Dias suffer a season-ending injury.

They are now three points ahead of Liverpool, who drew with Tottenham on Saturday evening.

Asked by beIN Sports about how close City are now to the title, Guardiola said: "One week ago, nobody even...everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone.

"Of course, because Liverpool has an incredible history in Europe, not in [the] Premier League, because they’ve only won one in 30 years, but it’s not a problem at all. The situation is what it is.

"We have to do nine points, maybe six right now, it depends on goal difference. Our destiny is in our hands, that’s important.”

Pressed whether he really believed everyone in the country wants Liverpool to win the league, Guardiola replied: "Liverpool alongside United is the most important teams in terms of legacy, history, dramas.

"But we have in the last 11-12 years always been there. I know we are sometimes uncomfortable, but I don’t care. If the people want Liverpool more [to] win than us, it’s not the issue. It’s normal.

"Maybe supporters around the world support more Liverpool than us, but this is not the question.

"The question is, today, during the start of the game, the people supporting us more than ever won the home game. They know that even being out of the Champions League, we can rely on these players. Hopefully we can arrive at the last game here with the chance to be champions.”

"With what this team have done, do you have any doubt?” he told Sky Sports.

"We are five years doing this every three days. If some people doubted us they don't know this team. It's one of the best groups I ever trained in my life.

"Three points, nine points to play for, four ahead on goal difference. Another final on Wednesday.”

Raheem Sterling scored twice for City while Aymeric Laporte, Phil Foden and Rodri also netted.

The only negative for City was defender Ruben Dias going off at half-time with injury.

Guardiola says Dias is likely to miss the last three games of the season on account of a hamstring injury, along with Kyle Walker and John Stones.

"We have 15.5 players because Nathan [Ake] is not in perfect condition,” said Guardiola.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates with team-mates after scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England Image credit: Getty Images

“I'm not worried because if Phil Foden has to play as central defender, he will play there.

“Ruben, Kyle and John are out until the end of the season. Next pre-season maybe they will be ready.

“[Ruben’s problem is] muscular. Not the same position, but hamstring.”

On the importance of scoring two late goals to improve City’s goal difference, which is now four better than Liverpool’s, Guardiola added: “We talked about that at half-time - the importance of the win. It could have been 3-1 and after we scored two goals at the end. There's a big difference."

Jack Grealish produced an impressive showing after missing two chances to score against Real in midweek.

"We'll try to end the season strongly and we did that today.

"Newcastle have been brilliant since January. Today was a perfect response and a perfect performance.

"We just have to go out there and win every game. We're in the driving seat. We can't look at what's going on around us. Fingers crossed.”

