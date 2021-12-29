Title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea each dropped points in the last couple of days, while City won their 10th consecutive game in the Premier League.

But Guardiola refused to say the title race was already over with so many points to play for and so many tough games ahead.

"54 points left to play," he said to Amazon Prime. "So when you put it in this perspective eight points is ridiculous.

"But we've won ten games in a row and this is one of our targets. We don't have much time and 1st January we play of one the best teams right now on form, Arsenal.

"Maybe their best moment in the last four, five or six years.

So now, it´s another win, now rest and recover."

Phil Foden snatched the winner against Brentford for City, assisted by Kevin de Bruyne who is back to his best after recently returning from a bout of Covid.

And Guardiola was quick to praise his forward duo.

"Exceptional," the City boss said. "With Foden, he's already a football player. We don't have any doubts about his quality. We knew it. Since he came to play with us, always he's been exceptional.

"Kevin (De Bruyne) was exceptional again today."

Manchester City have now won 10 consecutive league games four times under Guardiola, twice as many times as any other club he has managed.

