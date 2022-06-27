Petr Cech is leaving his role as Technical and Performance Advisor at Chelsea.

He is the latest person out of the door at Stamford Bridge since the Todd Boehly takeover of the club - following Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia’s departures

Cech adopted the position three years ago, and the club has praised him for strengthening the links between the first team and academy setups.

Speaking about his departure, Cech said, ‘It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside.”

Cech’s links to Chelsea go far back having been the number one goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge between 2004 and 2015.

With a new era just getting underway, the 40-year-old is happy with the state of the club, after a turbulent first half to 2022.

“I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch”, he said.

Reiterating the point that the decision to leave was Cech’s, new chairman and owner Boehly said: “Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family. We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best.”

