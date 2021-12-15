City ran riot against the Whites in front of a sold out Etihad Stadium with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Riyad Mahrez on target and Kevin De Bruyne scoring twice on his return from injury.

Guardiola believes the fans brought out the best in his side and he also paid tribute to De Bruyne for the impact he has on the team.

“We dropped five points against Leeds last season with the same guys we had today except Jack [Grealish].

"We started in a good rhythm and our central defenders made good build-up. We were patient with the ball and the quality of the players did the rest.

It was a good game. The vibe at the stadium was phenomenal.

“It was sold out today and when this happens the players feel it. Thanks so much to them (the fans). It was a pleasure.

"They put a lot of players in front and a lot of players wide and in transitions, Kevin [De Bruyne] is the best. We need him, you know, we have been together for six seasons.

"I know him very well, he knows me very well and what he has done for me is everything and he has been so important and we need him. And I am really pleased he's coming back step by step because he struggled at the beginning of the season a lot.

"He played important games. He got Covid, and yes, hopefully now he can maintain this rhythm longer because we need him. Absolutely, we need him."

Leeds are well known for playing attacking, pressing football no matter who the opposition, and despite thrashing Marcelo Bielsa's side, Guardiola was quick to praise their unique style of play.

“We dropped five points last season [against Leeds]. Comfortable is nothing. We did a good job. I saw the game against Chelsea and they deserved a point,” Guardiola added.

I know how good they are. Doing what they do is unique. They are the best at it.

“But the tempo and the patience that we played with was good to win the game."

