Arsenal have announced that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be the club's captain following a disciplinary breach.

The striker will also not be part of the squad to face West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

A statement from Arsenal said: "Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.

We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

"We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match."

Aubameyang has a year-and-a-half left on his current deal at the Emirates but has been linked with a move away as Arteta and director Edu look to reshape the squad.

Arteta has taken action against Aubameyang before, dropping him for the north London derby against Tottenham in March due to lateness. He was also reprimanded by Arsenal in February over a possible Covid-19 regulations breach.

Arsenal boss Arteta denies rumours of a rift with Aubameyang

Arteta said after dropping Aubameyang at the weekend that the rules are "non-negotiable".

"He had a disciplinary breach, that applies to everybody. That's a non-negotiable and when that happens he’s out of the team.

"Whatever happens in the dressing room, I cannot share. I am sorry. I’m telling you the reason, I cannot lie, it was that, this is where I stand. From my side, I will never [say what the breach was]."

Alexandre Lacazette was named stand-in captain for the win over Southampton.

