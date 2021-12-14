Mikel Arteta says it was an “unpleasant decision” to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy, and he will not rush into appointing a new skipper.

He was dropped for the win over Southampton at the weekend and will not feature against West Ham on Wednesday.

“What I can say right now is that we have made this decision which unfortunately is a tough one,” said Arsenal manager Arteta.

“If I had to choose I wouldn't like to be sitting here talking about it.

“I think it's a really clear statement from the club. It's a decision we've made following the last incident we had with the player and this is where we stand."

Arteta has taken action against Aubameyang before, dropping him for the north London derby against Tottenham in March due to lateness. He was also reprimanded by Arsenal in February over a possible Covid-19 regulations breach.

Alexandre Lacazette stood in as captain against Southampton, but Arteta suggested he is not going to rush into appointing a new permanent captain and will instead rely on the leadership group.

"It's an unpleasant situation. That leadership group is strong and we will continue like that.

“The next captain is important. It's a multicultural group that is very different with different cultures and languages. The squad accepted the decision. They know, because they have committed and demanded our culture who we want to be as a club. How we want to represent our club to a different level, when it's broken, you cannot take it.

“It's a really unpredictable environment in sport and there are lot of things that are hard. They are dealing with it extremely well on the pitch, the importance they are taking around the club. How vital they have been in a close season. That's what I want: for them to take accountability both on and off the field.”

Asked whether Aubameyang, who is under contract until 2023, could be sold in January, Arteta added: “All I can say right now is we have made this decision which is a tough one. I wouldn't like to be sitting here talking about it. For now, he's not involved in the squad.

“What I can say as for now, it's been a lot to digest. It's a difficult decision to make, it will take a bit of time. What I can tell you now, we made this because we are hurting. It needs a time to heal and he's not involved. Since I've been here, the relationship has been really good. That's why it's painful.”

Arsenal have a chance to close the gap on the top four when they face West Ham. The Gunners are four points behind fourth-placed West Ham after easing to victory over Southampton.

Arteta says he hopes the squad will “have the fire” when they face David Moyes’ side despite the distraction caused by dropping Aubameyang.

“I hope I was talking about something different and about Auba in a different day. We try to make these decisions every single day and that's what we try to do. I hope the team out there will have the fire, tomorrow we will play tomorrow in front of our people and we hope for a great result.”

