A host of Premier League clubs continued their pre-season preparations today with a string of friendly matches.

The pick of the bunch came in West London as Leicester played out a six-goal thriller with Queens Park Rangers, with summer arrival Patson Daka amongst the goals.

Meanwhile the Foxes’ Community Shield opponents Manchester City sauntered to a comfortable victory against Barnsley, and Raul Jimenez was back amongst the goals for Wolves following a long spell out with a head injury.

Queens Park Rangers 3-3 Leicester

New signing Patson Daka got on the scoresheet in a 3-3 epic at Queens Park Rangers.

The Zambian, a £22m recruit from Red Bull Salzburg, scored and won a penalty in a six-goal thriller at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Youngster Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kelechi Iheanacho netted the other goals for the away side.

Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy all featured for the Foxes, as well as another new recruit in Boubakary Soumaré.

Daka had featured in the 1-0 defeat to Wycombe in midweek, and will now look to contest a starting place in Brendan Rodgers’ side to face Wolves in their first match of the season.

Manchester City 4-0 Barnsley

Pep Guardiola’s side secured a resounding win against Championship side Barnsley in a behind-closed-doors affair at City’s Academy Stadium.

With many of his stars still on holiday following Euro 2020 and Copa America involvement, Pep Guardiola named a side dotted with youngsters.

Starts for Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho and Riyad Mahrez ensured the reigning champions still lined up with a strong side, with Mahrez netting in the first half.

Ake tucked home the fourth from close range with just over 20 minutes remaining to cap off a good day’s work for City.

Stoke 1-1 Wolves

Raul Jimenez scored for the first time since his nauseating head injury against Arsenal ruled him out for the remainder of last season.

The Mexican forward played in a protective headband, scoring half an hour into the contest at the Bet365 Stadium.

21-year-old Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao also started the game, though the winger was kept relatively quiet.

Best of the rest

A stunning long-range effort from Said Benrahma secured West Ham a 1-0 victory over his former club Brentford in an all-London affair at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Aston Villa cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win at Bristol City, with Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa scoring for Dean Smith’s side.

Patrick Vieira’s new reign at Palace continued with a 3-1 win at Reading, with Southampton and Brighton running out victors via the same scoreline in clashes with Swansea and Luton.

Burnley came from behind to win 2-1 at Tranmere, whilst the only Premier League defeat of the day saw Leeds fall to a 3-2 loss against Spanish side Real Betis.

Lewis Bate made his first appearance for Marcelo Bielsa’s side since his arrival from Chelsea, playing alongside another former Blue in Patrick Bamford, who nodded home the game’s opening goal with a smart header.

